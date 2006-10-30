Tour Is Named Top Nanotech Innovator

James M. Tour, Chao Professor of Chemistry at Rice University, has been named 2006 Best of Small Tech Innovator by Small Times. He is being recognized for his pioneering research in molecular self-assembly, including the development of single-molecule nanocars.
Tour's group unveiled its ultrasmall nanocars in October 2005. Measuring just 3 by 4 nm, nanocars have four tires, a rigid chassis, and axles that spin freely and swivel independently of one another. About 20,000 nanocars can be parked side-by-side across the diameter of a human hair.
Tour designed nanocars as a test system for new methods of molecular self-assembly. During the past year, his research team extended the original concept, rolling out a motorized nanocar; a nanotruck with a cargo bay; a six-wheeled, three-axled NanoCaterpillar; a nanotrain; a nanobackhoe, complete with flexible extension arm; and an ultrasmall version of the nanocar dubbed the NanoCooper. His team is currently working on a high-performance version of the motorized nanocar that contains twin solar-powered motors.
The award is part of a competition by Small Times to recognize the top leaders and biggest successes in nanotechnology, microelectromechanical systems, and microsystems during the past year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter