Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Repeal sought for smallpox research ban

November 6, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

The National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity has recommended the repeal of an amendment enacted by Congress two years ago that bans the synthesis of the smallpox virus, Variola. NSABB's mandate is to help the government devise safeguards against the illicit application of life sciences research. The board concluded that the amendment, which imposes a penalty of up to 25 years in prison for scientists who attempt to produce, synthesize, or engineer the virus, is too vague to aid the fight against bioterrorism and may actually hamper legitimate research. The amendment defines the pathogen as "any derivative of the Variola virus that contains more than 85% of the [virus's] gene sequence." Among other things, the board's working group on synthetic genomics, which recommended that the amendment be repealed, found the 85% sequence stipulation "arbitrary." Furthermore, the working group argued that misuse of the smallpox virus is adequately covered by other existing criminal legislation. The working group also recommended, and the full NSABB accepted, that the government overhaul its list of biological agents and toxins deemed a threat to public health—so-called select agents—because of advances in synthetic genomics. The working group argued that these advances make it possible to engineer functionally lethal agents that differ genomically from pathogens on the list.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Report provides map for assessing threats from synthetic biology
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dual-Use Research Policies Issued
Study Warns On New Chemical Weapons

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE