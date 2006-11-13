Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Protein repository opens

November 13, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Berg
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography

NIH announced the creation of a new materials repository to facilitate the sharing of resources developed from its Protein Structure Initiative (PSI). Since it started in 2000, the 10-year initiative has helped determine the structures of proteins with the goal of understanding their roles in health and disease for better drug development, NIH says. The repository will build on the initiative's progress by storing and shipping PSI-generated DNA sequence clones and expression clones, which researchers can use to make specific proteins for structural and functional studies. Sponsored by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences at NIH, the repository will be operated by the Harvard Institute of Proteomics, which will receive $5.4 million in funding over five years for the effort. "The first five years of PSI were devoted to developing methods, technologies, and pipelines to speed the structure production process and reduce its cost," NIGMS Director Jeremy M. Berg says. "The products of these efforts have been available to the scientific community, but the new resource should dramatically enhance accessibility," he notes.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

$24 million slated for Parkinson’s research
NIH To Support Big Data Centers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Computer–Aided Drug Design Gets Boost

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE