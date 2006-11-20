Animal terrorism bill is passed

On Nov. 13, the House approved a bill (S. 3880) aimed at animal rights activists who threaten scientists conducting animal research. The Senate passed the bill in September. Current law makes it illegal for activists to damage animal research organizations, farms, zoos, and pet stores. The new legislation extends the same protections to insurance companies and investment and law firms that do business with animal enterprises. It provides a graduated scale of prison time and fines for those found guilty of harassing, intimidating, trespassing against, or vandalizing the property of anyone associated with animal research. "Congress has sent a clear message to those who would target scientists and their families with campaigns of harassment, violence, and vandalism," says Leo Furcht, president of the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology. However, a coalition of more than 130 animal rights groups oppose the measure, saying it comes close to infringing on constitutional rights of free speech.
