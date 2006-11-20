Better Energy Through Chemistry

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8447cov1open275.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8447cov1open275.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 20, 2006 Cover

Volume 84, Issue 47

By supporting new energy creation techniques, specialty chemical companies are turning the oil and gas price run-up into a business opportunity

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 84 | Issue 47
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

Better Energy Through Chemistry

By supporting new energy creation techniques, specialty chemical companies are turning the oil and gas price run-up into a business opportunity

Making Hazmat Transport Safer

Shippers, rail carriers disagree on methods to ensure safe transport of toxic chemicals

1906 Chemistry Nobelist Henri Moissan Spawned The Vast Arena Of Fluorine Chemistry

  • Biological Chemistry

    Walking The Line

    Protein motors march cargo to the extremities of a cell and drag apart DNA during mitosis

  • Biological Chemistry

    Complexity To Live By

    This year's Nobel Prize In Chemistry highlights the elegant complexity biology musters to read genes

  • Business

    Earnings Growth Accelerates

    Third-quarter improvement for major chemical companies raises hope for a good full year

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Policy

Looming Threats To Society Journals

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT