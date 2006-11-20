Call for Nominations for Environmental Innovation Award

The Environmental Division of the Society of Plastics Engineers is seeking nominations for this year's Environmental Innovation: Plastics Recycling & Sustainability awards. They will be presented during the Global Plastics Environmental Conference, in Orlando, Fla., in March 2007.
The awards recognize corporations and other institutions that have demonstrated environmental leadership and excellence through significant achievements in environmental stewardship; plastics recycling; new technologies in materials and processes; new technologies in renewable materials; and processes, enabling technologies in processes and procedures, design for sustainability, and emerging technologies. The deadline for receipt of nominations is Nov. 30.
Nominations must contain detailed information regarding the accomplishments and the reason for the nomination. Nomination forms are available at www.sperecycling.org. Mail nominations to: Environmental Division of Society of Plastics Engineers, Attention: Gwen Mathis, P.O. Box 441, 124 Ave. D, S.E., Lindale, GA 30147-0441. For more information, contact Mathis at (800) 798-1241, or (706) 235-7447, fax (706) 295-4276, or by e-mail at gwensmathis@aol.com.
