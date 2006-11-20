Advertisement

Environment

Chemical weapons destruction

November 20, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 47
A National Research Council study recommends that the U.S. Army consider technologies being used in other countries to destroy some U.S. chemical weapons. These weapons, termed nonstockpile chemical weapons material because they remain buried in some 63 sites around the country, are being recovered and need to be destroyed in a fast and safe way. The incineration methods currently used in the U.S. are not the best for these formerly buried weapons because of their deteriorated condition, NRC says. One recommended system is the Controlled Detonation Chamber technology developed by DeMil International, of Alabama, which places explosives around the munitions and detonates them in a tightly sealed chamber. This process can quickly destroy whole weapons such as mines or projectiles and is currently used only in Europe. Other technologies cited include a detonation method from Kobe Steel, in Japan, and a detonation-kiln combination developed by Dynasafe AB, in Sweden.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

