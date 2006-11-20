Chemtura Advances Two Agreements

The private equity firm Lion Chemical Capital is the previously undisclosed buyer of Chemtura's ethylene propylene diene rubber and rubber chemicals assets in Geismar, La. (C&EN, Nov. 13, page 25). Lion Copolymer CEO Paul Saunders says the Chemtura operations will be merged with the DSM styrene butadiene rubber business in Baton Rouge, La., that Lion acquired last year. Separately, Chemtura says it is advancing plans with the Al-Zamil Group to build a metal alkyl plant in Saudi Arabia's Jubail Industrial City.
