Chlorine Makers Will Replace Tank Cars

Four chlorine manufacturers announced plans last week to replace their entire U.S. and Canadian railcar fleets by the end of 2017 with a new generation of tank cars with multiple safety and security enhancements. The decision comes amid debate among shippers and rail carriers about how best to ensure safe transport of toxic chemicals (see page 60). Occidental Chemical, Dow Chemical, U.S. Magnesium, and Bayer MaterialScience say they have established a chlorine rail tank car panel that will accelerate the development of improved tank car designs that can be leveraged across the chemical industry. The panel says it welcomes the participation of other chlorine shippers.
