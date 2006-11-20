Ciba Honors New Synthetic Technique

Ciba Specialty Chemicals' R&D Award 2006 went to a safer, more efficient technique for making the firm's Irgacure 819 photoinitiator. The key advance, the company says, involves reacting a phosphorus-derived starting material with sodium metal. The award went to a group of seven company scientists. According to Ciba, the project's foundation was a collaboration with a research team at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich.
