Excellence Center Changes Hands

British engineering consulting firm Haden Freeman has acquired the Process Industry Center for Manufacturing Excellence from the U.K.'s Chemical Industries Association. PICME was established by CIA and the British government's Department of Trade & Industry in 2001 to help manufacturers of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, plastics, and rubber improve their competitiveness. PICME will retain its own brand identity, Haden Freeman says, and will continue to deliver its government-funded productivity improvement programs.
