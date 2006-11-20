Advertisement

Honeywell Expands China Laboratory

November 20, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 47
Honeywell will spend $13.5 million to expand its facilities at Shanghai's Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park. About one-quarter of the money will be used to more than double the space available for research at the site to 39,000 sq ft. Honeywell plans a 50% increase in the number of researchers there to 60 once the expansion is completed next summer. The firm's 16 labs in Zhangjiang carry out research in fluorine chemicals, specialty chemicals, and electronic and performance materials.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

