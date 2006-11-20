Honeywell Expands China Laboratory

Honeywell will spend $13.5 million to expand its facilities at Shanghai's Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park. About one-quarter of the money will be used to more than double the space available for research at the site to 39,000 sq ft. Honeywell plans a 50% increase in the number of researchers there to 60 once the expansion is completed next summer. The firm's 16 labs in Zhangjiang carry out research in fluorine chemicals, specialty chemicals, and electronic and performance materials.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter