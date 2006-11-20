Advertisement

Environment

IIASA Young Scientists Summer Program 2007

November 20, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 47
For 2007, the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA), near Vienna, Austria, is hosting an international group of graduate students, primarily doctoral students, for its Young Scientists Summer Program. It is now seeking applications for this program, which will be held on June 4-Aug. 31 in Austria. The application deadline is Jan. 15, 2007.

Students in this program work closely with IIASA's senior scientists on projects within the institute's three theme areas of natural resources and environment, population and society, and energy and technology. The U.S. Committee for IIASA provides airfare and a modest living allowance for the applicants from U.S. institutions who are selected to participate.

IIASA's suite of programs and initiatives in 2007 will include energy, new technologies, dynamic systems, integrated modeling, land use and agriculture, forestry, evolution and ecology, atmospheric pollution, greenhouse gases, world population, risk and vulnerability, international negotiation, population and climate change, and the health and global change initiative.

Detailed information about each program is available on the IIASA website, iiasa.ac.at. If you have questions, contact Margaret Goud Collins, Program Director for the U.S. Committee for IIASA, National Academy of Sciences, W1010, 500 Fifth St., N.W., Washington, D.C. 20001; phone (508) 548-2502, fax (202) 334-2231, e-mail: mcollins@nas.edu.

