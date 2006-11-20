Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Nobel Foundation website

November 20, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

As a C&EN reader and admirer, I thought it might be helpful to point out, in the wake of this year's award of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Roger Kornberg, that the official website of the Nobel Foundation has a wealth of free information about the prize. This includes video of the announcement from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, background reading materials, and a telephone interview with Kornberg recorded immediately after he was informed that he had been awarded the prize.

The same holds true for the rest of this year's prizes. The website also holds extensive archive materials on all the Nobel Prize awards since 1901, as well as interviews with many Laureates, and articles and educational games illustrating the work behind some of the prizes.

The main website can be viewed at www.nobelprize.org.

Adam Smith
Stockholm

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Leak sheds light on secretive Nobel selection process
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jeff Seeman presents Wheeler Lecture
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Remembering the Nobel laureates we lost in 2016

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE