Nobel Foundation website

As a C&EN reader and admirer, I thought it might be helpful to point out, in the wake of this year's award of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Roger Kornberg, that the official website of the Nobel Foundation has a wealth of free information about the prize. This includes video of the announcement from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, background reading materials, and a telephone interview with Kornberg recorded immediately after he was informed that he had been awarded the prize.
The same holds true for the rest of this year's prizes. The website also holds extensive archive materials on all the Nobel Prize awards since 1901, as well as interviews with many Laureates, and articles and educational games illustrating the work behind some of the prizes.
The main website can be viewed at www.nobelprize.org.
Adam Smith
Stockholm
