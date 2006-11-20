Advertisement

Nominations Sought for Gordon E. Moore Medal

November 20, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 47
The Society of Chemical Industry is soliciting nominations for the 2007 Gordon E. Moore Medal. The award recognizes significant innovations made by an industrial scientist early in his or her career.

Nominees should be under the age of 45 in the award year and be either a U.S. citizen or resident. They must have developed a breakthrough innovation; have done work that illuminates emerging areas of applied chemistry in the 21st century; and have an innovation that makes a significant impact on the company's business by creating a new market, expanding an existing market, or commercializing new process technology and that demonstrates the positive impact of applied chemistry on quality of life. Scientists from academia will not be considered unless they have direct and significant involvement in commercializing an innovation.

The medal will be presented on Sept. 11, 2007, during Innovation Day at the Chemical Heritage Foundation in Philadelphia. Nominations should be submitted online by Feb. 1, 2007. For more information, contact Arthur Daemmrich, director, Center for Contemporary History & Policy, Chemical Heritage Foundation, 315 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106; (215) 873-8214, fax (215) 629-5214, e-mail: arthurd@chemheritage.org.

