Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Nuclear power

November 20, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

In "Heretical Position on Nuclear Power," Bette Hileman states that "no country has figured out a satisfactory way to deal with nuclear waste" (C&EN, Aug. 21, page 43). In fact, the Bush Administration has a plan to eliminate most of that problem. Called the UREX+ process for treating spent nuclear fuel, the recyclable material can be separated from the waste components but without ever isolating pure plutonium. Thus the useful part is recycled to a new advanced nuclear power plant but cannot be used for making nuclear weapons. The new spent nuclear fuel can be recycled by the same process again and again, leaving little to put into the Yucca Mountain project. The Department of Energy's laboratories have demonstrated the feasibility of the process, and DOE now plans to build and operate a pilot plant to prove the process.

Wilbur Shilling
Tigard, Ore.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. mixed-oxide fuel plan stalled to as late as 2048
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plan For Plutonium Disposal Panned
Enrichment Loan Guarantee Denied

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE