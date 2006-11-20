Pfizer ReEnters Poultry Vaccines

Pfizer Animal Health has agreed to purchase Embrex, an agricultural biotechnology company, in a stock deal valued at $155 million. Embrex' lead product, Inovoject, is a technology to deliver poultry vaccine. "This acquisition represents an excellent opportunity to leverage Embrex' innovative technologies and for Pfizer to reenter the poultry business," says Juan Ramon Alaix, president of Pfizer Animal Health. The company flew the coop in 2000 when it sold its feed additives operations. Pfizer, which has been pursuing human vaccine acquisitions since 2004, purchased PowderMed, a supplier of vaccine delivery technology, in October.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter