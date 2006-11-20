Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Pressure-treated Milk That Tastes Good

November 20, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

High-pressure, low-temperature processing of milk can extend its shelf life without hurting flavor, according to Michael C. Qian and colleagues at Oregon State University. Most milk is heated at 72 oC for 15 seconds to rid it of microbes. This treatment provides it with a 20-day shelf life under refrigeration. Ultra-high-temperature processing extends the shelf life to about six months at room temperature but can give the beverage an unpleasant cooked aroma. Alternative bacteria-killing technologies are being investigated, including high-hydrostatic-pressure processing, which can increase the shelf life of refrigerated milk to at least 45 days. Qian's team studied the effect of this technique on milk flavor, finding that the impact is modest at 25 oC but significant at 60 oC (J. Agric. Food. Chem. 2006, 54, 9184). The high-temperature treatment favors formation of hexanal, heptanal, and nonanal, but the low-temperature treatment does not. High temperature also produces more hydrogen sulfide.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
What’s ice cream, and why do we scream for it?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Apeel coating extends avocado shelf life
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Polymer strips off-taste from wine

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE