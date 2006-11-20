Prices Barely Move In October

U .S chemical prices were little changed in October, according to Labor Department statistics. The producer price index for chemicals inched up to 208.1 (1982 = 100) from 208.0 in the previous month. And the October index rose just 2.9% from the comparable month in 2005. Meanwhile, the index for industrial chemicals fell 0.4% from September, but it was still up 3.1% from October of last year.
