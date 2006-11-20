Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Renewable Energy

RAND Corp. says big gains can be achieved at little cost

by Jeff Johnson
November 20, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Renewable sources of energy could meet 25% of U.S. demand for electricity and motor fuels by 2025 with little additional costs, says a study by RAND Corp. released last week. Currently, renewable energy sources provide about 6% of U.S. energy.

To generate renewable energy without new costs, however, fossil fuels must remain relatively expensive—at least $54 per barrel—and renewable energy production costs must fall about 20% between now and 2025, the report determined. Both assumptions match government predictions and historical trends, the report says.

The study considered renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, hydropower, geothermal, and biomass for electricity generation and the use of agricultural products and cellulose-based biomass to produce the motor fuel ethanol.

The increase in renewable energy for electricity and motor fuels means that 18% of all energy would be from renewable sources by 2025. RAND researchers conducted some 1,500 runs of simulation models to come up with their scenarios.

The renewable energy increase, the report estimates, would cut carbon dioxide emissions by 1 billion tons a year by 2025, a reduction of 15% from U.S. CO2 emissions projected for that time.

The report notes that 20 states have widely varying renewable energy standards—from Arizona's requirement that 1% of its energy be from solar by 2012 to New York's target of 25% renewable electricity by 2013.

RAND urges a national renewable energy standard to focus U.S. resources.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Wind Power On The Rise
EPA Lowers Cellulose-Based Renewable Fuel Goal
Huge Cut Possible In Greenhouse Gases From Cars

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE