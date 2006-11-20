Responsible Nanotechnology

Five grand challenges to stimulate research on the potential risks of engineered nanomaterials have been identified by a group of 14 scientists (Nature 2006, 444, 267). They reflect growing concern that, with more than 300 nanomaterial products on the market, understanding of the environmental, health, and safety impacts of nanotechnology has not kept pace.

According to lead author Andrew D. Maynard, the time to understand the impacts of engineered nanomaterials and to minimize the health risks from exposure is running out. Maynard is the chief science adviser for the Project on Emerging Nanotechnologies at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. "If the public loses confidence in the commitment of government, business, and the science community to conduct sound and systematic research into possible risk, then the enormous potential of nanotechnology will be squandered," he says.

The five challenges outlined in the paper include developing instruments to evaluate exposure of nanomaterials to air and water, methods to study the toxicity of nanomaterials, models to predict the potential impact of the new materials, systems to assess nanomaterials' entire life cycle, and a strategic plan to enable risk-focused research. The authors also assign timelines for these challenges, ranging from 12 months for the development of a strategic plan to 15 years for the development of alternatives to in vivo toxicity testing.