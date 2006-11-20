Singapore Gets Biodiesel Plant

Australia's Natural Fuel has broken ground on a $130 million biodiesel plant in Singapore that it says will be the world's largest. The facility, with an annual capacity of 600,000 metric tons, is scheduled to open at the end of 2007. It will also produce up to 60,000 tons of pharmaceutical-grade glycerin as a by-product. The plant will use vegetable oil feedstock and utilize technology provided by Lurgi. Natural Fuel says it selected Singapore because of the presence of a petrochemical industry in the city-state.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter