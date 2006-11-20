Stephen Rees Wins SBS President's Award

Stephen Rees, a director in the screening and compound profiling department at GlaxoSmithKline, Harlow, U.K., is the winner of the Society for Biomolecular Sciences (SBS) 2006 President's Award. Rees received the award, presented by SBS President Al Kolb, in September, during the 12th Annual SBS Conference & Exhibition in Seattle.
Rees is being recognized for his outstanding efforts in advancing and enhancing the products and services offered by SBS. The award is given annually to an SBS member for outstanding contributions to the society in support of the industry.
Rees has worked extensively in the area of mammalian gene expression, assay design, and cell-based compound screening. He is responsible for cell-based high-throughput screening and compound profiling in support of disease areas being investigated at GSK Harlow. He is also responsible for the management of all hit and lead identification programs for members of the G-protein-coupled receptor superfamily.
