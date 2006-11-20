Trimeris Focuses On Profitability

Trimeris will cut an undisclosed number of jobs by the end of the year as part of a plan for increasing and sustaining earnings from its HIV treatment Fuzeon. The firm says the goal is to improve the profitability of Fuzeon by "sharply reducing expenses." By 2007, Trimeris expects to generate more than $1.00 per share in earnings for an additional $20 million of cash flow each year. As part of the shift, Steven Skolsky is stepping down as CEO. Dani Bolognesi, chief scientific officer and cofounder of the company, will return to the CEO position.
