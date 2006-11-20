Advertisement

Environment

Waters Sponsors Two ACS Awards

November 20, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 47
Waters Corp. has recently announced its sponsorship of two ACS national awards. The annual awards recognize outstanding accomplishments in the fields of separations science and technology and mass spectrometry.

"Corporate support of the National Awards Program is essential to ACS, and the society very much appreciates the support of Waters for the Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievements in Mass Spectrometry and for the reinstatement of the Award in Separations Science & Technology," says C. Gordon McCarty, chair of the ACS Board Committee on Grants & Awards.

"It's important for companies like Waters to take an active role in furthering the goals of ACS and acknowledging scientific achievement in the separations sciences and mass spectrometry, two very important areas of focus for Waters," says Art Caputo, president of the Waters Division of Waters Corp. "And we stand behind the ACS vision to 'improve people's lives through the transforming power of chemistry.' "

