Yuichi Kitagawa To Receive Technical Achievement Award

Yuichi Kitagawa, of Asahi Kasei Chemicals, in Japan, will receive the prestigious Technical Award from the International Institute of Synthetic Rubber Producers (IISRP) during the society's 48th Annual General Meeting in New Delhi, India, on April 16, 2007.
Kitagawa's research focuses on the development and production of advanced synthetic elastomers. His work has led to advanced functionalized styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) for use in tires. The material imparts to rubber tires an excellent balance of reduced rolling resistance and wet skid resistance, which is expected to help improve the fuel economy and safety of motor vehicles.
"It is an honor for the IISRP to present this award to such an outstanding recipient," said James L. McGraw, managing director and CEO. "This will indeed be a special event for both the IISRP and Asahi Kasei Chemicals as we bestow our highest technical achievement award to such a prominent researcher."
