2007 Student Opportunities in Green Chemistry

The ACS Green Chemistry Institute, in partnership with a number of sponsors, is pleased to offer awards, internships, travel support, and international networking opportunities to undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral students in chemistry, chemical engineering, and related fields. Information on applying for these awards may be obtained through the ACS Green Chemistry Institute (GCI) website, www.greenchemistryinstitute.org, or by contacting Kathryn Parent at gci@acs.org or (202) 872-6102.

Applications are now being accepted for the Kenneth G. Hancock Memorial Graduate Student Award & Undergraduate Fellowship in Green Chemistry. This program is open to all graduate and undergraduate students. The Hancock Award provides national recognition for outstanding student contributions to furthering the goals of green chemistry, namely the design of chemical products and processes that reduce or eliminate the use and generation of hazardous substances. The winner is recognized at the annual Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Awards ceremony, which is held in June in Washington, D.C.

Applications for the Hancock Award are due Feb. 1, 2007. The awards are sponsored by the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and the National Institute of Standards & Technology. Visit www.greenchemistryinstitute.org to download the application package.

Applications are also being accepted for the Joseph Breen Memorial Fellowship in Green Chemistry. Funds will be awarded for one or more fellowships that sponsor the participation of a young international green chemistry scholar in a green chemistry technical meeting, conference, or training program. For the purposes of this award, "young scholar" is defined as including high school and above but below the level of assistant professor. The closing date for applications is Feb. 1, 2007. More information is available at the GCI website.

Applications are also invited for the 2007 National Science Foundation Pan-American Advanced Studies Institute on Sustainability & Green Chemistry. The institute is a summer school program that will be held in Mexico City from May 29 to June 10, 2007. NSF funding and support from the ExxonMobil Foundation will provide full travel support to accepted attendees. Information and application details for the program are available at chemistry.org/greenchemistry/summer.html. The deadline for receipt of applications is Feb. 16, 2007.

Abstracts are being accepted for the 11th Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference, which will be held on June 25-28, 2007, in Washington, D.C. The theme for the 2007 conference is "From Small Steps to Giant Leaps--Breakthrough Innovations for Sustainability." The conference will feature leading scientists in chemistry, chemical engineering, and related scientific sustainability research. By identifying characteristic leap-frog technologies, recent breakthrough innovations, and the future challenges in green chemistry and engineering, this conference will hone the environmental research in the coming years to best innovate for sustainability. To learn more about the conference and download an application package, visit www.GCandE.org.