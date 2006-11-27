Thermo Fisher Scientific
Merger of two big players in scientific products creates lab industry giant
November 27, 2006 Cover
Volume 84, Issue 48
Credit:
Clemson professor Luis Echegoyen takes control of division, unveils plans to reverse funding trend, advance research frontiers
Growth of scientific literature remains strong, while the world of science continues to flatten
Geologists applaud an intelligent decision about intelligent design
Porton endeavors to stand out as an innovative and reliable Chinese producer of fine chemicals
Company is betting on technology to lower costs and drive growth
Discovery of C6H- overturns conventional wisdom in the field