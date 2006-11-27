Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

November 27, 2006 Cover

Volume 84, Issue 48

Merger of two big players in scientific products creates lab industry giant

Volume 84 | Issue 48
Business

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merger of two big players in scientific products creates lab industry giant

NSF Chemistry Gets New Leader

Clemson professor Luis Echegoyen takes control of division, unveils plans to reverse funding trend, advance research frontiers

Globalization Of Science Rolls On

Growth of scientific literature remains strong, while the world of science continues to flatten

  • Physical Chemistry

    Judging Science

    Geologists applaud an intelligent decision about intelligent design

  • Business

    Intermediates Maven

    Porton endeavors to stand out as an innovative and reliable Chinese producer of fine chemicals

  • Business

    Eastman's Initiative

    Company is betting on technology to lower costs and drive growth

Science Concentrates

Physical Chemistry

First Molecular Anion Identified In Space

Discovery of C6H- overturns conventional wisdom in the field

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Gifts for the science-minded, Nanomaterials from cashews

 

