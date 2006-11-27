Eike B. Bauer has joined the department of chemistry at the University of Missouri, St. Louis, as assistant professor of chemistry.

Bill Farland has joined Colorado State University as vice president for research.

George W. Gokel has joined the University of Missouri, St. Louis, as Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and associate director of the Center for Molecular Electronics. He is also a professor of biology.

Dominick A. Labianca has been designated professor emeritus of chemistry at Brooklyn College of the City University of New York. He retired in September after 34 years of service.

Jingyue (Jimmy) Liu has joined the University of Missouri, St. Louis, as director of the Center for Molecular Electronics and professor of chemistry and physics.

Ching Tang has been named the Doris Johns Cherry Professor of Chemical Engineering at the University of Rochester. He is the first to hold the new chair position.

Sigval Berg will retire as vice president from the Atlanta-based Institute of Nuclear Power Operations on Dec. 31 after 12 years of service and a career in the commercial nuclear industry and Navy spanning four decades.

Carol E. Lyons was appointed to the new position of executive director of the Institute of Environmental Solutions, a Denver nonprofit.

Suzanne Hartigan joined the Synthetic Organic Chemicals Manufacturing Association (SOCMA) in Washington, D.C., as manager of business development.

Morgan Seuberling has been appointed manager of performance improvement for SOCMA in Washington, D.C.

Michael S. Altman has been named business communications/brand manager for Dowpharma contract manufacturing services, a business unit of Dow Chemical. He will be based in Bound Brook, N.J., where Dow maintains a subsidiary site of Union Carbide.

Joost Berting has been named general manager of performance chemicals and intermediates for the European, Middle Eastern, and African regional businesses at Eastman Chemical, headquartered in Kingsport, Tenn.

Camille Chammas has been appointed vice president and general manager at Procter & Gamble Chemicals, which is based in Cincinnati. She takes over for Ian Edwards, who will retire after 36 years of service at the beginning of the new year.

Erwin Dijkman has been named general manager of adhesives for the European, Middle Eastern, and African regional businesses at Eastman Chemical.

Bonnie Emlaw has joined Jost Chemical as a regional sales manager on the West Coast. She will be based in San Diego.

Peter Gregory returns to Wiley-VCH in Germany as editorial director. He will also be editor-in-chief of two journals: Advanced Materials and Advanced Functional Materials.

Steven Grieve has been appointed director/team leader of technical development and regulatory affairs with global responsibility for the development of technical information, regulatory strategy, and continuous technical support of products at Pfizer CentreSource. He will be based in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Bernhard Hackl has been appointed vice president of performance materials at Wacker Chemical's silicones business, headquartered in Adrian, Mich.

William Hiatt has been named principal technologist in CH2M Hill's industrial solutions group. His primary responsibilities will be water, wastewater, stormwater, and pollution prevention for private industrial clients. The company is headquartered in Denver.

Lawrence R. (Bob) Lima III has joined Chemir Analytical Services in Maryland Heights, Mo., as vice president of pharmaceutical services.

Daria Long has joined International Specialty Products as North American sales director for personal care. ISP is based in Wayne, N.J.

Lawrence Olanoff will return to Forest Laboratories as president and chief operating officer. The company is headquartered in New York City.

Borys Schafran has been appointed by Degussa as manager of business development for specialty building blocks in the building blocks performance products and intermediates business line. He is based in Parsippany, N.J.

Jan Schüller has been named Registration, Evaluation & Authorization of Chemicals (REACH) initiative director at Eastman Chemical.

Rene Smit has been named general manager of coatings for the European, Middle Eastern, and African regional businesses at Eastman Chemical.

Richard A. Solon has been named president and chief executive officer of Clark-Reliance Corp., headquartered in Strongville, Ohio.