Applicants Sought For Gustav Ohaus Award

Ohaus is seeking applications for the Gustav Ohaus Award for Innovations in Science Teaching. The annual award recognizes educational innovations with the potential to improve science teaching at the primary, secondary, or college levels.
The prize includes $1,500, and the awardee's school will receive $1,000 worth in Ohaus products and a plaque to be displayed at the school. Innovations eligible for the award may be in the form of curriculum design, teaching strategies, administrative and/or organizational patterns, or laboratory utilization with emphasis on measurement activities.
For information, visit www.ohaus.com/whatsnew/programs/gustav_ohaus_award.asp. Applications are due by Dec. 15.
