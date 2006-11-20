Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Boxer Gives High Priority To Climate Change

November 20, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Boxer
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Barbara Boxer
Credit: Courtesy of Barbara Boxer

Incoming chair of the Senate Environment & Public Works Committee Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) has announced a reorganization of the committee, a change that puts greater emphasis on global climate change. Boxer, a staunch supporter of controls on greenhouse gas emissions, appointed herself chair of the new Subcommittee on Public Sector Solutions to Global Warming, Oversight, Children's Health Protection & Nuclear Safety. She also appointed Sen. Joseph I. Lieberman (I-Conn.) to chair the new Subcommittee on Private Sector & Consumer Solutions to Global Warming & Wildlife Protection, and Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton (D-N.Y.) to head the newly named Subcommittee on Superfund & Environmental Health. Boxer supports national legislation similar to that passed in California, which sets a target of reducing greenhouse emissions by 25% to reach 1990 emissions levels by 2020-a tough sell. Outgoing environment committee Chairman James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.) has said he will try to block any bill requiring mandatory emissions cuts, ensuring that such legislation will need at least 60 votes on the Senate floor to avoid a filibuster.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trump administration hobbles air pollution control
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Congress displays new interest in climate change
Bill Would Require Analysis Of Air Rules

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE