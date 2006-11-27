Advertisement

Policy

CAS Expands Access In Brazil

by Linda Wang
November 27, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 48
Chemical Abstracts Service has announced the continuation of an agreement with the Brazilian Ministry of Education foundation known by its Portuguese acronym, CAPES, to provide the SciFinder Scholar research tool to a consortium of universities throughout Brazil. SciFinder Scholar and the renewed agreement were featured at a special event in connection with the National Seminar for University Libraries in Salvador, Brazil, during the week of Oct. 23.

In the third year of the CAS agreement with CAPES, more than 150 Brazilian academic institutions have made SciFinder Scholar available to university students and other academic researchers.

"We are delighted that the Brazilian Ministry of Education has chosen to continue providing access to CAS databases through SciFinder Scholar," said Catharina Maulbecker, CAS vice president of marketing and sales. "As so many others have done at universities around the world, Brazilian students will find SciFinder Scholar makes the exploration of scientific databases easy and enjoyable."

