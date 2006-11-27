Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Celanese sues Saudi firm over secrets

November 27, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Celanese Corp. has filed a suit against Saudi International Petrochemical (Sipchem) and two of its affiliates to prevent them from using Celanese know-how to construct and operate vinyl acetate and acetic acid plants in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia. The suit, filed in Harris County, Texas, district court, alleges that Sipchem recruited former and current Celanese employees, hired engineering and construction firms, and engaged other suppliers "with intimate knowledge of Celanese's trade secrets." For its part, Sipchem calls the claims "baseless and without merit." Sipchem adds that the acetyl complex has been designed "using technologies properly licensed from Eastman Chemical and DuPont." Construction on the $1.1 billion complex got under way in September.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Axiall To Divest Phosgene Business
Solvay And Invista Bury The Hatchet
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China Accused Of Technology Theft

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE