DSM muscles into electropolymers

DSM Venturing, the corporate venturing unit of DSM, has taken a 10% stake in the Swedish advanced materials company Micromuscle. Micromuscle has developed electroactive polymers that can be used to build small, force-exerting components called actuators or micromuscles. DSM and Micromuscle will explore opportunities for codevelopment, especially in the areas of drug delivery and cardiovascular systems.
