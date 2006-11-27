Degussa enables lightweight battery

A racing car from the British manufacturer Lotus is using a new lithium-ion starter battery that weighs just 2.5 kg, versus 15-20 kg for conventional starter batteries. The battery includes several Degussa materials, including its Separion ceramic separator and Degussa electrodes and electrolyte additives. "This lithium-ion technology will be used in the future also for energy storage in hybrid vehicles," says Sven Augustin, head of automotive marketing at Degussa.
