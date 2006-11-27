Dow, BASF consider toluene diisocyanate
Dow Chemical and BASF will study the feasibility of building a 300,000-metric-ton-per-year toluene diisocyanate and precursors facility at one of their integrated sites in Europe. According to the companies, this would be the largest facility of its kind in the world. "We believe the world's top two chemical companies can create a world-class TDI facility that has outstanding economic and technological competitiveness," says Pat Dawson, vice president of Dow Polyurethanes. Dow and BASF are already building a propylene oxide plant together in Antwerp, Belgium.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter