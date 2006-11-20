EPA Phases Out Azinphos-Methyl

The 10 remaining approved uses of the insecticide azinphos-methyl (AZM) will be phased out over the next six years. EPA says the phaseout, announced on Nov. 16, will facilitate the transition to safer alternatives and reduce risks to farm workers, pesticide applicators, and aquatic ecosystems. AZM may be used on brussels sprouts and nursery stock until September 2007; on almonds, pistachios, and walnuts until October 2009; and on apples, blueberries, cherries, parsley, and pears until September 2012. During the phaseout, EPA is decreasing annual application rates to encourage the adoption of alternatives, and it is increasing buffer zones to protect aquatic resources. All other crop uses of the compound have been voluntarily canceled by Bayer CropScience, which produces AZM. EPA has been reassessing the safety of the organophosphate class of insecticides under the 1996 Food Quality Protection Act.
