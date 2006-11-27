Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

FDA Lifts Ban On Silicone Gel Breast Implants

Agency overturns 14-year moratorium

by Bette Hileman
November 27, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Mentor
Credit: Mentor

After a 14-year ban, the Food & Drug Administration on Nov. 17 approved silicone gel implants for cosmetic breast enhancement in people over 22 years old and for breast reconstruction with no age restriction. The decision provoked criticism from some health groups but praise from the companies—Mentor and Allergan—that manufacture the products. Since 1992, patients seeking breast augmentation have been limited to saline implants.

In announcing the decision, FDA issued some assurances and several warnings. "FDA has reviewed an extensive amount of data from clinical trials of women studied for up to four years, as well as a wealth of other information, to determine the benefits and risks of these products," said Daniel Schultz, director of the agency's Center for Devices & Radiological Health. "However, we know that women who get these devices will probably need to have additional implant surgery at least once" because they may collapse or leak.

Rupture of an implant is most often "silent," which means neither the recipient nor the doctor is aware of the problem, FDA notes. To detect ruptures, recipients should get an MRI screening three years after the original operation and at two-year intervals after that.

Silicone gel implants were used in the U.S. between the 1960s and 1992, when a moratorium was placed on their use owing to reports of pain, deformity, and illness from leaking or ruptured devices. Thousands of lawsuits over the implants forced Dow Corning, which sold both silicone gel and the implants, into bankruptcy.

"Silicone gel breast implants are the most defective medical device ever approved by FDA," says Sidney Wolfe, director of Public Citizen's Health Research Group.

"FDA's decision to approve silicone gel breast implants is a triumph of corporate lobbying and hype over sound science and women's health," says Diana Zuckerman, president of the National Research Center for Women & Families.

FDA is requiring Mentor and Allergan to each conduct 10-year studies involving 40,000 women to monitor for possible adverse effects. "We are pleased to be able to provide women seeking breast augmentation and reconstruction with important new options," says Mentor President Joshua H. Levine.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carfilzomib linked to higher rates of cardiovascular problems
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Test may underestimate lead levels in children’s blood
Keeping Bisphenol A

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE