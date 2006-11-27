HHS makes big vaccine purchase

The Department of Health & Human Services has awarded about $200 million in contracts to three companies for 5.3 million doses of vaccine designed to protect against the H5N1, or bird flu, influenza virus strain. The awards include $119.9 million to Sanofi Pasteur for 3.7 million doses; $41.0 million to Novartis for 800,000 doses; and $40.6 million to GlaxoSmithKline for 800,000 doses. HHS has an existing stockpile of 5.9 million doses. It wants to build a stockpile of 40 million doses, enough to vaccinate 20 million people.
