Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

ICI Will sell Quest to rival Givaudan

November 27, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

ICI has agreed to sell its Quest flavors and fragrances business to Givaudan, the Swiss flavors and fragrances giant, for $2.3 billion. Quest had sales last year of almost $1.1 billion. The deal is the second recent big divestment for ICI, which in September completed the sale of its Uniqema oleochemicals business to Croda for about $800 million. Uniqema also had 2005 sales of about $1.1 billion. Quest and the forerunner of Uniqema were two of the three main businesses that ICI acquired from Unilever in a transformational 1997 move. Together, the divestments reduce ICI's sales by about 20% and leave it operating mainly a paint business and National Starch & Chemical, the third of the Unilever buys. For Givaudan, the purchase will increase annual sales by about 50%. The company says it will become the global market leader in fine and consumer product fragrances and boost its position in the flavors business.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

IFF to sell cosmetics unit
DSM to acquire First Choice Ingredients
Croda may exit industrial chemicals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE