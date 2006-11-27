Merck signs up with Indian firm

Merck & Co. will work with Advinus Therapeutics, a drug discovery and contract services firm in Bangalore, India, to discover and develop drugs for metabolic disorders. Advinus will receive an unspecified up-front payment and milestone payments of up to $74.5 million for each target included in the pact. Merv Turner, Merck's senior vice president for worldwide licensing and external research, calls the deal his company's first research-based collaboration in India.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter