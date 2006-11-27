Naser Rezk Garners Two Awards

A research associate in the Clinical Pharmacology & Analytical Chemistry Laboratory at the University of North Carolina's School of Pharmacy, Naser Rezk, has been honored with the Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Innovation and the State Employees' Award for Excellence in Innovation.
Rezk is responsible for developing ways to measure drugs and metabolites in biological fluids to answer important questions in the treatment of HIV/AIDS and other diseases. The data he generates are critical to improving patient care.
The awards were given in recognition of Rezk's work in establishing the Clinical Pharmacology & Analytical Chemistry Laboratory's top ranking in the number of drugs measured and the accuracy with which they are measured.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter