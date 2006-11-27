OMG is divesting nickel assets

OM Group has agreed to sell all of its nickel assets to Norilsk Nickel, a Russian mining and metallurgical company. The deal, approved by both companies' boards, is for $408 million in cash, plus a potential postclosing adjustment. When the transaction is completed, OMG will enter a five-year agreement with Norilsk's trading subsidiary to obtain nickel-based raw materials for its electronic chemicals business and cobalt raw materials for other chemical businesses.
