Production slips in October

Total U.S. chemical production declined modestly in October from the month before, but it was well above output in the same month last year. Data from the Federal Reserve Board show a seasonally adjusted production index for chemicals in October of 106.2 (2002 = 100), off 0.2% from the previous month but 7.5% ahead of hurricane-affected October 2005. Meanwhile, production of basic chemicals declined 1.1% from September, to an index of 99.0, but soared 20.4% from the comparable month in 2005.
