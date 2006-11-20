Advertisement

Record Year For Doctorates

November 20, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 48
The number of doctorates awarded in science and engineering fields hit an all-time high in 2005, according to a new NSF report. With 27,974 degrees earned in 2005, the yield topped the previous record of 27,273 Ph.D.s set in 1998. In addition to the overall numbers being up, the report shows that the numbers of women and underrepresented minorities were also at an all-time high, with women earning 10,533 doctorates and minorities earning 1,428 of the degrees. The data show little evidence for either a decline or a growth of science and engineering doctorates earned by non-U.S. citizens as a result of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Among scientific disciplines, the data show that biological sciences led with 6,368 Ph.D.s awarded, while chemistry awarded 2,127 doctorates, and chemical engineering gave 875 doctorates. Of these awards, women earned 49% of the Ph.D.s in the biological sciences, 34% in chemistry, and 24% in chemical engineering.

