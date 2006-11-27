Solar opportunities spur two moves

BP Solar plans to invest $70 million to expand its solar electric systems plant in Frederick, Md. The company says the project will nearly double the plant's silicon casting and sizing capacity to about 150 MW by the end of 2008. Separately, the venture capital fund of Applied Materials has invested $3 million in Solaicx, a manufacturer of single-crystal silicon wafers for solar-cell fabrication. Solaicx expects its silicon-crystal-growing equipment to be five times more productive than traditional systems designed for the semiconductor industry.
