Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Stinky memories

November 27, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The picture of Jacek Koziel's undergraduate student analyzing the gas chromatograph's sniff port to determine the stinky components of livestock yard air brought back memories of similar work discussed at a group meeting back in graduate school (C&EN, Sept. 25, page 104). My Columbia University colleague, Bill Hersh, now at Queens College, presented an interesting paper from the scientific literature involving aged liquid swine manure (Bull. Chem. Soc. Japan 1979, 52, 114). Their experiment displayed interesting parallels to the current work, such as sniffing the exit of their thermal conductivity GC as the volatile compounds from the distillate of swine manure eluted, something they termed "organoleptic analysis."

You can imagine if the diluted stuff smelled bad, what the experience of sniffing pure stench must have been like. I think we owe Koziel's group and others similarly involved in improving our olfactory environment a vote of thanks, rather than the guffaws that such self-sacrificing research typically receives.

Still, you have to appreciate the humor that must underlie such work. For instance, the 1979 paper ends with the acknowledgment: "The authors wish to thank Mr. Minoru Kuriyama, a hog raiser near Tsukuba, New Town, Ibaraki Prefecture, for his offer of liquid swine manure." Now, there's a conscientious author!

Jaan Pesti
Yardley Pa.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

The Nose Knows
Deserving Of Respect
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Intoxicated Metals, Hangover Relief, Prehistoric Reptile Skin

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE