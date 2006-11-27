Swiss firm actelion to buy U.S. biotech

Swiss biopharmaceutical firm Actelion has entered a definitive agreement to acquire CoTherix, a Brisbane, Calif., biopharma company, for about $420 million. CoTherix markets Ventavis, the only approved inhaled drug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the U.S. CoTherix had been investigating combined use of Ventavis and Tracleer, an oral PAH treatment marketed by Actelion. In another deal in the same market, Gilead Sciences recently spent $2.5 billion to buy Myogen, which is developing the PAH treatment ambrisentan.
