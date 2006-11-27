Women In Science

Two books have recently been published that focus on women in the sciences and that have relevance to the field of chemistry. They both offer interesting information on issues that women face in the pursuit of successful scientific careers, but with two different styles and formats.

"Every Other Thursday: Stories and Strategies From Successful Women Scientists" is experiential, providing an intimate view of how a group of women scientists have relied on each other to cope with the career challenges that women scientists commonly face. The second book, titled "Are Women Achieving Equity in Chemistry? Dissolving Disparity and Catalyzing Change" is data driven. It provides a wealth of data and information about the current status of women in chemistry and the challenges that women face in climbing the career ladder.

"Every Other Thursday," by chemist Ellen Daniell, is based on the professional and personal experiences of a group of seven women scientists who have gotten together on a routine basis for more than 25 years, meeting every other Thursday evening as the title suggests. Although the seven members of the "Group" received their academic training nearly 30 years ago, their experiences and challenges to their career pursuits are still relevant in today's academic and business settings.

The book is full of examples of the challenges that these women have faced in their professional lives, with a natural overlap with events in their lives of a more personal nature. These high-achieving women include members of the National Academy of Sciences, a senior scientist at a prestigious research institute, and university professors and administrators. All believe that the mutual practical and emotional support they have provided to each other has been an essential ingredient in their own success. The group's problem-solving tactics are applicable to resolving difficulties encountered at all career stages, from starting in a new job, through progressive advancement to a higher level on the career ladder, to preparing for retirement. The tactics are often as applicable to men as they are to women.

Daniell's objective in writing the book is to encourage others who feel isolated or stressed in their work environment to form a support group that meets on a regular basis. She believes that relying on a support group for career advice and encouragement can be a source of empowerment, not a sign of weakness.

Through detailed examples of how members help one another handle career obstacles, she shows how powerful group support, sharing common experiences, and interactive problem solving can make a positive difference for the careers of women in technical fields. The group's discussions follow a number of common themes: acknowledging and celebrating one's own personal achievements, achieving a healthy balance between one's personal and professional needs and aspirations, and making choices with the confidence that one has the right to make them.

The author describes different types of challenges that members of the group have faced throughout various stages of their careers, the dialogue at the group's meetings in which these challenges were discussed, and the advice given to members of the group to help them through these challenges. The difficulties that these women face throughout their careers are diverse and thought-provoking and include dealing with the denial of tenure from a major research university, struggling with valuing one's own opinion over others, acknowledging and celebrating one's successes, and learning how to follow one's own priorities over the priorities set by others with different values. Also discussed is how different group members have struggled with the tendency to try to please others at the cost of their own interests and with the instinct to be polite at the expense of effectively challenging another's opinion.

How one balances the role of boss, mother, friend, and role model in being a teacher and running a research group is a challenge common to many in the group. Other issues include how to be comfortable with asking for help when it is needed, the importance of validating one's feelings and emotions, and accepting the aging process. Such issues are not unique to women scientists, nor are they necessarily just women's issues. What the book provides is a perspective that can be useful to those people, both men and women, who seek to find balance and fulfillment in their lives as scientists—beyond just the science. In conclusion, the author discusses practical issues involved in forming a group. These include points to consider in establishing a group (that is, size of the group, confidentiality, honesty, and so on) and ensuring its longevity, maintenance, and vitality. The book ends with a discussion of the author moving into retirement and what that has meant to her.

Overall, the book provides insights into coping with difficulties in the workplace with the support of a close network of women friends who are devoted to one another. As Daniell notes, it is not about giving advice on how to manage one's time, how to behave, or how to be a good boss.

"Every Other Thursday" provides the reader an intimate view of the rich and unique culture that often comes from women collectively working together in a highly trusting, honest, and supportive environment. It is a culture that allows its members to celebrate the more feminine side of their personalities and to fully use the traits they often must hide or put aside in their work lives to compete in a male-dominated workforce. This book shows the value of these traits and how, when shared with others, they can enhance the ability of women to do their best science, or at least get them through the tough days.

Are women achieving equity in chemistry? The interesting book whose title poses that question offers a number of insightful perspectives. It has been assembled from a symposium that focused on women chemists in academe that was held at the 2003 fall national meeting of the American Chemical Society in New York City. The symposium was designed to discuss the reasons for the low representation of women in chemistry departments at research universities and to propose ways to increase women's participation and retention in academe. Currently, women receive more than 50% of the bachelor's degrees and more than 33% of the doctoral degrees awarded each year. Yet, in more research-oriented chemistry departments, fewer than 15% of the faculty are women.

The book consists of 10 chapters written by the physical scientists and social scientists who gave presentations at the symposium. What's more, the book brings together a collection of archival and survey data, and it provides valuable insights into the possible reasons for the "leaky pipeline" that occurs for women chemists at different stages of their careers beyond the bachelor's degree.

For the data lovers out there, this book is chock-full of interesting data and analysis. For example, it presents data on the differences and similarities in the reasons women and men leave science at various stages of their careers, what factors are most important to women relative to their male colleagues when they consider employment in academe, the unique struggles that women scientists face in faculty positions in research-oriented science departments, and the importance of effective mentoring and its impact on the retention of women in academia.

The book presents interesting data regarding the different perspectives that male and female scientists have about their careers and their progress. Numerous examples of practices and policies that can assist in increasing the retention of women scientists in academia are given throughout the book; these examples will be useful to any department and institution committed to this issue.