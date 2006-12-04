BioTie signs with Lundbeck and Roche

The Finnish biotech company BioTie Therapies has granted the Danish firm H. Lundbeck rights in much of the world to nalmefene, a substance-abuse treatment under evaluation by British medical authorities. BioTie will get an execution fee of $20 million and is eligible for up to $115 million in milestone payments. Separately, Roche will pay BioTie $6.5 million for an option to license BioTie's antibody program targeting vascular adhesion protein-1 in inflammatory diseases.
